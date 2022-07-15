Pigskin Preview: Dawson Dragons

DAWSON, Texas (KCBD) - The Dawson Dragons enter 2022 with Corey Savage entering his second season as head coach.

Numbers in Welch are up to 14, but the Dragons will be young.

They have a comparable non-district schedule with Olfen, Darrouzett, Cotton Center, Dell City, Hart and Lorenzo preparing them for District.

Savage is looking forward to seeing the improvement his team makes this season.

