WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - Wilson enters the season with a new head coach as Ray Parmer was promoted to take over the Mustangs who went 1-9 last year.

Parmer is from Wilson, so his passion is contagious.

Wilson has a lot of excitement and buy in entering the season and they look to improve on the field in 2022.

