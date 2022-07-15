Record highs possible on Saturday, Sunday as heat wave continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The heat wave will continue through the weekend and could approach record highs Saturday and Sunday. While the average high for this time of the year is 93 in Lubbock, the afternoon temps could soar above 100 degrees.

There’s a slight chance that afternoon temperatures could get close to the records either afternoon. The record temps for both days is 105 degrees.

Sunday could be cooler but it depends on the strength of a cold front that should edge into the area by Sunday afternoon. The combination of northeast winds, some clouds and a chance of showers might help hold the heat down for that afternoon.

Otherwise, it will be hot again Monday and Tuesday of next week.

