Retail sales up 1% in June as shoppers show resilience

Inflation has surged by 9.1%, according to new data released Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers picked up their spending in June from May despite surging prices in gas and food.

U.S. retail sales rose 1% last month, from a revised decline of 0.1 % in May, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Sales at furniture stores rose 1.4%, while consumer electronics stores rose 0.4%. Department stores took a hit, posting 2.6% decline. Online sales showed resurgence, posting a 2.2% increase. Business at restaurants was up 1%.

The report comes as U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession.

