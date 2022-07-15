Local Listings
Roadwork to cause delays, closures on Slaton Hwy., MLK Blvd.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state.(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Southeast Lubbock County Maintenance crew is scheduled to make road repairs to the US 84 crossovers at MLK Jr. Boulevard next week. Operations to mill and resurface the MLK crossovers are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 19, at the crossover located just outside of Loop 289.

Drivers traveling through the work zone on Tuesday can expect the inside lanes, both east- and westbound, and the crossover to be closed to traffic. Northbound MLK traffic will need to take eastbound US 84 to the Zenith Avenue crossover to access westbound US 84 and Loop 289. Eastbound US 84 traffic will also need to use the Zenith Avenue crossover to access Loop 289. Wednesday’s work will require the outside US 84 lanes and the crossover to be closed.

On Thursday, work will shift onto the MLK crossover inside of Loop 289. The work is expected to take two days to complete with daytime lane and crossover closures in place. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone.

Motorists should seek alternate routes around the work area, can expect traffic delays, are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic, and should keep the following tips in mind:

  • Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
  • Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
  • Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

Work will take place weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Department of Transportation.

