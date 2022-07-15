Local Listings
TTU Football Head Coach Joey McGuire makes debut at Big 12 media days

By Berkeley Adams
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Big 12 Football media days ended Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the excitement of the upcoming football season was felt by all.

Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire talked about the family atmosphere with these Tech athletes.

“Our locker room, it’s really cool to be a part of right now, really cool to be a part of. They love each other, care about each other and they’re like a family, they fight at times, they argue, but at the end of the day they know the direction we’re going in,” he said.

Offensive lineman Caleb Rogers testified that what’s different with this football season and this football team are the real relationships within the Texas Tech football program.

“Just the culture, our culture has become, it’s been a complete culture shift. First, we were a team of guys who played together but now it’s like family. All genuine, real relationships. I mean you look at all of our recruiting guys, they have real relationships, real genuine people. We’re all going to be the same guys every time.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

