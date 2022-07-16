City of Levelland dedicates park to Sgt. Joshua Bartlett, one year later

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Sergeant Joshua Bartlett was killed in the line of duty on June 15, 2021.

It started with a call that 22-year-old Omar Soto Chavira was lying naked in the street. Investigators say this escalated to him barricading himself and firing at police officers. Bartlett was shot in the neck.

It’s been said that he died protecting his brothers and sisters in uniform. The mayor of Levelland says dedicating this park is one way to show gratitude, but she can never thank him enough.

“Bartlett gave his life for his Levelland. Came in as a SWAT he was trying to move our people back and lost his life in the line of duty. Nothing we can ever say or do will ever add up to what he has done for us,” Barbra Penner said.

Penner says from the beginning, city leaders knew they had to do something to honor his service. She says it was a day she will never forget.

“This day last year, our city manager called me and said this is going on and we went to the scene for a little while, we were several blocks away. You could hear the gunshots, it was very eye opening, very scary.”

Penner says it has been very hard on all police officers in this area. Lubbock County Sheriff, Kelly Rowe, says it was hard for Lubbock, too, because they consider Levelland officers family.

“We’re dependent on each other and we’re happy and consider ourselves all one big West Texas community. So, you know, yeah there’s jurisdictional boundaries here and there, but I don’t think they matter much when it gets down to how each community takes care of its neighbors,” Sheriff Rowe said.

Sheriff Rowe says not only was Bartlett an outstanding officer, his character out of uniform is unmatched.

“Even when you have a large agency you really know a standout when you see one and Josh was one of those. He was larger than life,” Sheriff Rowe said. “His character, he had the most infectious laugh that I can remember, you just knew he was close when you heard it, but he was also one of the most serious tactical operators I had ever had the pleasure of working with or around.”

If you ask anyone that worked alongside Bartlett they will say the same thing. He died doing what he loved, saving the lives of others.

Penner says the love Levelland had received from other agencies in the area since Bartlett was killed, is surreal.

“I’ve never saw so much love, so much outpouring of help and grace that was, that happened that day,” Penner said.

Bartlett Park is in Levelland on the corner of Sherman and Elm. Penner says this park was chosen because it is one of the most popular and the best place to honor him. The dedication started with a meet and greet at 8 p.m., followed by a ceremony at 8:30 p.m. and concluded with a blue light vigil.

