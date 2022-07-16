Pigskin Preview: Klondike Cougars

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Klondike Cougars are coming off a breakthrough season as they ran the gridiron gauntlet all the way to the State Semifinals.

Preseason ranked #9 by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine, the Cougars return some experience.

Head Coach Dalton DeGraffenreid, named one of the State’s Top 40 Coaches under 40 has high goals for the Cougars.

