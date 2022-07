LOOP, Texas (KCBD) - The Loop Longhorns enter 2022 hungry to compete.

Last season they started 7-0 but lost two District games. Finishing 8-2, the Longhorns missed out on the playoffs making it a long offseason.

Bear Chesley has a lot of returning players and he expects his team to work hard to make a playoff spot this season.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.