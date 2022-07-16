Pigskin Preview: Paducah Dragons

PADUCAH, Texas (KCBD) - The Paducah Dragons enter the season with new excitement after going 4-6 and missing the playoff last year.

Eric Rekieta has been promoted to Head Coach and he has a solid core coming back. Rekieta is from Paducah and he is thrilled to lead the Dragons.

As usual, speed is the strength for the Dragons.

Paducah looks to make some noise and change things around.

