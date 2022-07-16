Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on drug charges in Florida

FILE - Rapper Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood,...
FILE - Rapper Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he awaits a bond hearing.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers pulled Black over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.

They detected a marijuana smell and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

The agency says record checks also revealed that Black’s vehicle tag and driver’s license were both expired.

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said on Twitter that “there are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case.”

“We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly,” he said.

Black was also arrested earlier this year in South Florida on trespassing charges. Prosecutors later declined to proceed with the case.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times
Two Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies are in the hospital after a chase on the Marsha Sharp...
2 deputies injured after chase ends in crash on MSF
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
City of Lubbock Health Department
City of Lubbock Health Department warning of increase in COVID-19 cases
KCBD Journey Ticket Giveaway
Journey Concert Ticket Giveaway

Latest News

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup
FILE PHOTO - At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian...
Renewed Russian attacks strike several areas of Ukraine
President Joe Biden participates in a working session with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin...
Biden says US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East
FILE PHOTO - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing...
White House: Russian officials visited Iran to view drones