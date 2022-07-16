Local Listings
Saturday morning top stories: Semi skids off road in Slaton

Daybreak Today - 07/16/2022
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

A semi skidded off the roadway on Highway 84 and Industrial Drive in Slaton.

The City of Lubbock Health Department has warned the public of rising COVID-19 cases.

The City of Levelland dedicated a park to the late Sgt. Joshua Bartlett who died in a SWAT standoff last year.

Covenant Children’s hosts First Annual Diabetes Camp for Kids