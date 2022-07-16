Saturday morning top stories: Semi skids off road in Slaton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

A semi skidded off the roadway on Highway 84 and Industrial Drive in Slaton.

A portion of the road was closed off due to the crash

No other vehicles were involved

The City of Lubbock Health Department has warned the public of rising COVID-19 cases.

Cases have been seen in local daycares, nursing homes and among medical staff at various locations

Hospitalizations are slowly increasing

The City of Levelland dedicated a park to the late Sgt. Joshua Bartlett who died in a SWAT standoff last year.

The dedication was made on the anniversary of his death

Bartlett was shot during a SWAT standoff on July 15, 2021.

