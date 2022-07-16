Local Listings
Semi skids off road, dumps cargo at Highway 84 & Industrial Drive in Slaton

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - A crash on Slaton Highway forced a portion of the road to be closed near the flyover on Friday evening just after 7 p.m. on Highway 84 and Industrial Drive in Slaton.

A semi skidded off the roadway, took down the barrier, and ended up spilling its cargo. No word on injuries, but no other vehicles were involved.

Slaton police had to divert traffic while crews cleaned up the industrial cargo.

