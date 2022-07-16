Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Texas Tech Football single-game tickets to go on sale

Texas Tech announced Monday its largest investment into the Red Raider football program to date...
Texas Tech announced Monday its largest investment into the Red Raider football program to date as the athletics department unveiled plans for an approximate $200 million facilities project(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Single-game tickets for all seven Texas Tech home football games this season under new head coach Joey McGuire will go on sale to the general public Monday morning through the Athletic Ticket Office.

As part of its commitment to providing a rewarding gameday experience, Texas Tech will continue to offer one of the most affordable array of ticket options among power-five schools nationally this season. Single-game ticket prices will start at $15 for the season opener versus Murray State and move to $20 for Kansas, $35 for West Virginia and Houston, $50 for Oklahoma and Baylor and $95 for Texas.

Texas Tech is also offering group tickets at reduced single-game rates, beginning at $10 for Murray State and Kansas, $20 for West Virginia and Houston, $35 for Oklahoma and $40 for Baylor. Rates are available for groups of 20 or more fans.

In addition to single-game tickets, Red Raider fans can still lock in season tickets for as low as $195 per seat. The list of ticket options for 2022 includes the Red Raider Pass, a flexible season ticket option that provides a different seat location for all six home games at only $160 per seat.

As a reminder, Texas Tech will continue to only utilize mobile ticketing for the 2022-23 athletics year. All tickets will be emailed to purchasers in advance of each home game, which can be then downloaded to any mobile device.

Ticket representatives are available during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) Monday through Friday to assist fans with single-game or season tickets. The ticket office can be reached at 806-742-TECH or by visiting texastech.com

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

Most Read

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times
Two Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies are in the hospital after a chase on the Marsha Sharp...
2 deputies injured after chase ends in crash on MSF
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
City of Lubbock Health Department
City of Lubbock Health Department warning of increase in COVID-19 cases
KCBD Journey Ticket Giveaway
Journey Concert Ticket Giveaway

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Loop Longhorns
Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Loop Longhorns
The Dawson Dragons enter 2022 with Corey Savage entering his second season as head coach.
Pigskin Preview: Dawson Dragons
Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Dawson Dragons