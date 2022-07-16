Traffic delays expected after 2-car crash on Milwaukee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-car crash on Milwaukee near 77th Street just after 10 a.m.

Authorities have partially blocked off both northbound and southbound lanes on Milwaukee. Traffic is limited to one lane in either direction.

The crash left one person with minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

