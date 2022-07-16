Local Listings
Traffic delays expected after 2-car crash on Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash, July 16
Milwaukee crash, July 16(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-car crash on Milwaukee near 77th Street just after 10 a.m.

Authorities have partially blocked off both northbound and southbound lanes on Milwaukee. Traffic is limited to one lane in either direction.

The crash left one person with minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

