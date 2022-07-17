Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Patton Springs Rangers

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AFTON, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 2-8 season, the Patton Springs Rangers have a new Head Coach as Amherst Assistant Juan Salas takes over out in Afton.

He has some strong retuning players and he thinks the Rangers can surprise some folks this season.

Patton Springs is probably the smallest school we cover.

In the past they have battled numbers, but lately they have played a full 10 game schedule.

Despite being in a District with Motley County and Jayton, The Rangers will have playoff hopes.

