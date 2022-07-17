Silent Wings Museum to host Aviation Camp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Silent Wings Museum is hosting its 2022 Aviation Camp this week for children ages eight through 12.

The camp will span over five days from July 18 to July 22 and lasts from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The 2022 camp will focus on the daily life of glider pilots and the mechanics of glider planes.

The camp costs $100 per child for the entire week.

Registration for the classes can be found here.

To make payments over the phone, call the museum at (806)775-3047 Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.