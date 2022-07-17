Local Listings
Silent Wings Museum to host Aviation Camp

Silent Wings Museum
Silent Wings Museum(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Silent Wings Museum is hosting its 2022 Aviation Camp this week for children ages eight through 12.

The camp will span over five days from July 18 to July 22 and lasts from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The 2022 camp will focus on the daily life of glider pilots and the mechanics of glider planes.

The camp costs $100 per child for the entire week.

Registration for the classes can be found here.

To make payments over the phone, call the museum at (806)775-3047 Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

