Sunday morning top stories: fentanyl hidden in food products seized at border

On Daybreak Today
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:

Border patrol seized over 100 pounds of fentanyl hidden in food products at the Mexican border in Southern California.

A new lawsuit against Skittles claims the candy is not safe to eat.

A Florida man fired an assault rifle at three intruders during a home invasion.

Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

