Sunday morning top stories: fentanyl hidden in food products seized at border

Your Sunday morning brief:

Border patrol seized over 100 pounds of fentanyl hidden in food products at the Mexican border in Southern California.

The two men attempted to gain entry into the U.S. by showing a passport and a California identification card

The fentanyl was hidden in flour bags, coffee cans, creamer cans and powdered milk cans

More information here: Officers seize $1.2M of fentanyl hidden in food products at US-Mexico border

A new lawsuit against Skittles claims the candy is not safe to eat.

The lawsuit comes from a consumer in California

The consumer claims the candy is made with titanium dioxide, a chemical the Mars candy company said they would phase out of the production of Skittles

Read more here: Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims

A Florida man fired an assault rifle at three intruders during a home invasion.

One of the intruders was also armed during the invasion

One person has been arrested in connection to the crime

The story continues: CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders

