Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning

(WCAX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the three victims who died in the early morning fatal accident Saturday morning.

Matthew Fernandez,22,; Joshua Smith,20; and Aaliyah Marie Peinado, 20, were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

Fernandez was travelling in a 2017 Toyota Corolla eastbound in the westbound lane of travel on IH-14 near the Ft. Hood T.J. Mills exit around 1:56 a.m. July 16.

A 20-year-old woman from Copperas Cove, was travelling in a 2013 Kia Optima westbound on IH-14 approaching the wrong way driver when the vehicles collided head on causing the Toyota caught fire after the collision, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

According to Washko, witnesses attempted to free Fernandez from his vehicle.

Smith and Peinado were unrestrained and died in the collision as a result of their injuries.

A 20-year-old woman who was the passenger of the Kia was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with incapacitating injuries.

The crash investigation is still active and open

