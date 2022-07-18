Local Listings
Abbott promises public safety changes in wake of Uvalde hearings

Texas Governor Greg Abbott(KGNS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Provided by Office of the Texas Governor

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement on the Texas House of Representatives’ investigative report into the shooting at Robb Elementary School:

“I want to thank Speaker Phelan and the Texas House for their investigation and for sharing a detailed account directly with the victims’ families and the Uvalde community. The findings in their investigative report are beyond disturbing and raise serious concerns about the response that day. There are critical changes needed as a result of the Texas House’s findings. With multiple investigations still ongoing, including those by the Texas Senate, FBI, and Texas Rangers, we will begin working with the legislature to develop and implement the necessary changes to improve public safety, school safety, and mental health assessment and treatment.”

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to provide all available resources to support the Uvalde community following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. Those actions include:

  • Initiating the State of Texas’ comprehensive plan to assist and support members of the community, including co-locating state agency representatives to the Family Assistance Center for on-hand assistance in finding benefits.
  • Investing an initial $5 million to establish a long-term Family Resiliency Center in Uvalde County to serve as a hub for community services, including access to critical mental health resources.
  • Working with the OneStar Foundation to create a one-stop webpage for donations to support the victims’ families, teachers, and the Uvalde community.
  • Directing the Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to ensure all children in Uvalde have access to behavioral health resources and community support.
  • Providing $105.5 million to enhance school safety and mental health services in Uvalde and throughout Texas.
  • Issuing a disaster declaration to accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community.
  • Requesting Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees to begin examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.
  • Directing the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) to begin immediately conducting comprehensive school safety reviews to ensure all Texas public schools are following the appropriate procedures to maximize school safety.
  • Directing the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to provide strategies to make Texas public schools safer through heightened safety standards.
  • Instructing the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) programs to provide training to all school districts across the state, prioritizing school-based law enforcement.
  • Directing TEA, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB), and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to expand and accelerate the ability to report suspicious activity through the iWatchTexas reporting system.
  • Directing TEA to create a new Chief of School Safety and Security position within the agency.
  • Urging the Texas District & County Attorneys Association (TDCAA) to increase lie-and-try prosecutions of people who lie on information provided for gun background checks.

