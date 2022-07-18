‘Bed Turning’ A Conversation About What Quilts Can Tell Us

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Marian Ann. Montgomery Ph.D., Curator of Clothing and Textiles at the Museum of Texas Tech University will be partnering with the Wallace Theater for a bed-turning event. In the past, bed turnings were social events where quilting communities could gather and share their quilts and the stories and history surrounding them.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own quilts for Dr. Montgomery to display and include in the discussion.

The Wallace Theater hopes to highlight and appreciate the uniqueness of these textiles alongside the community in serving its mission to “Create Experiences that Entertain, Inspire, and Empower!”

Marian Ann J. Montgomery, Ph.D. is Curator of Clothing and Textiles at the Museum of Texas Tech University.

She is a quilt historian and has published through the American Quilt Study Group. Dr. Montgomery earned her Ph.D. in fashion and textile history/museum administration from New York University through studies in the Costume Institute and Textile Study Room at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In 2018 she received the Bybee Scholar award for her work in promoting and preserving the art of quilting. Dr. Montgomery resides in Lubbock with her husband and dog, and she quilts in her spare time.

July 19

Two times: 2:30 -4:00pm and 7:00-8:30pm

Studebaker Events

Tickets are available for $10 - Proceeds from this event will be used to cover expenses and will be used to support future Wallace Theater community educational programming and the Clothing and Textiles Division of the Museum of Texas Tech University.

