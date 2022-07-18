City of Lubbock to host monthly Food Truck Alley event

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens “Food Truck Alley.”

This event will take place monthly on Tuesdays, as long as weather permits, and will follow the Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department’s regular inspection and permitting process available in the Civic Center parking lot.

This event is open to the public. All Lubbock residents and visitors are invited to come enjoy the local food trucks during their lunch hour.

The first two “Food Truck Alley” events are scheduled for Tuesday, July 19, and Tuesday, Aug 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

