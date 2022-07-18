First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather team has labeled both Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days because of danger from the heat. Yes, it has been hot the last few weeks, but it’s going to get even hotter.

Monday afternoon it reached 104 in Lubbock, which set a new record. The previous record for the date was 103, last reached here in 2018 and 1978.

It’s going to get even hotter Tuesday, high near 108. This would tie the record for the date, and would be the hottest yet this year. Locations east, off the Caprock, will be up around 110.

It won’t cool much at night, with it only dropping to the upper 70s Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be nearly as hot, high around 105.

There could be a few isolated storms late each day in the second half of the week, but the chance is slim.

“Cooler” may not be the right way to describe the second half of the week, still around 100. We expect this level of heat to continue through the weekend and at least into the first half of next week, each day around 100 with lots of sun.

Yes, it’s supposed to be hot in the summer in Texas, but with this extra level of heat, please take it easy outside, and avoid being outside, if possible, during the afternoon.

