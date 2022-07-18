Local Listings
Girl missing for 1 year possibly in Texas

Aya Wright, 5, missing since July 18, 2021
Aya Wright, 5, missing since July 18, 2021
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Aya Wright, who disappeared one year ago from her home in California, could possibly be in Texas.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking help from the public across several states to find six-year-old Wright.

Wright was five years old when she disappeared from her home in Sherman Oaks, California, on July 18, 2021.

She was described as:

  • Three feet and six inches in height
  • 45 pounds
  • Biracial (African American and Caucasian)
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes
Aya Wright, 5, missing since July 18, 2021
Aya Wright, 5, missing since July 18, 2021

Law enforcement said Wright could be with her mother Danielle Wooldridge, 40, who does not have legal custody of her.

Woolridge was described as:

  • Five feet and six inches in height
  • 110 pounds
  • African American
  • Dyed Blonde hair
Danielle Wooldridge, 40
Danielle Wooldridge, 40(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Officials believe the two could be in or have traveled to the following areas:

  • Texas
  • Sherman Oaks, California
  • Sacramento, California
  • Miami, Florida
  • Bellingham, Washington

Law enforcement have also stated the two could attempt to leave the country for Costa Rica of Mexico.

Wright’s father, who is still searching for her, has a message for his daughter:

“Aya, you are strong, you are smart, you are beautiful, and you can do anything you want as long as you put your mind to it. Papa and Jaden love you so much and we miss you even more. We will never stop looking for you! We will always be here waiting for you to come home.”

Aya Wright, 5, missing since July 18, 2021
Aya Wright, 5, missing since July 18, 2021

Anyone with information on Wright, her mother or their whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 1(877)275-5273 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

