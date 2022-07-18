Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As hot as it has been, some of our hottest weather of the year -- so far -- is just ahead. To call your attention to the increased risk of heat-related illnesses, our local National Weather Service office is issuing Advisories and Watches.

Some viewing area counties are under a Heat Advisory* today.

Some counties are under an Excessive Heat Watch** tomorrow.

It is going to be very hot this and the next several afternoons.

Highs today will range from near 100 degrees in the western viewing area to near 110 degrees in the eastern viewing area. In between, my forecast high for Lubbock is 104°. The current July 18 record high is 103°, set in 1978 and tied in 2018.

It won’t be the hottest day of the year so far. That was June 12 with a high of 107°. By the way, that was Lubbock’s most recent record high temperature.

Highs tomorrow will range from near 105° in the west to near 115° in the east. My forecast high for Lubbock is 108°. Lubbock’s current July 19 record high is 108°, set in 1936.

Lubbock’s all-time record high? That’s 114°F, on June 27, 1994.

I’ll throw one more set of numbers at you. Lubbock’s second hottest day this year, so far, was July 11 with a high of 105°.

In this heat, know and watch for the signs of heat illness. (KCBD First Alert)

* HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT. TEMPERATURES UP TO 111° EXPECTED. COVERS PORTIONS OF THE ROLLING PLAINS, INCLUDING BORDEN, SCURRY, DICKENS, KENT, AND KING COUNTIES.

** EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH TOMORROW FROM NOON TO 10 PM CDT. DANGEROUSLY HOT CONDITIONS WITH TEMPERATURES UP TO 115° POSSIBLE. COVERS THE FAR SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AND PORTIONS OF THE ROLLING PLAINS, INCLUDING CHILDRESS, MOTLEY, BRISCOE, AND HALL COUNTIES.

DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS WHEN OUTSIDE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING. TRY TO LIMIT STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. TAKE ACTION WHEN YOU SEE SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE.

DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. DO NOT LEAVE YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS IN UNATTENDED VEHICLES. CAR INTERIORS WILL REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.