Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bruce

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bruce, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old pit bull, shepherd mix.

Staff says Bruce is very sweet, easygoing and gets along with other dogs. He also loves treats and hanging out in the sun. Bruce is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nighthawk.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Jacie Martino Mugshot
Texas woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: fentanyl hidden in food products seized at border
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bruce
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bruce
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Nighthawk
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nighthawk
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Nighthawk
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Nighthawk
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Nathan
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nathan