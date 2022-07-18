Local Listings
The Matador Club NIL Collective signs entire TTU football team to 5-figure NIL deals

Since July, student-athletes across the country have been making money from their name, image and likeness. It's changing the game in college athletics, and Texas Tech alumni say they're trying to help the university keep up.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Matador Club - an NIL collective led by a group of prestigious Texas Tech alumni, including former Pro-NFL player and TTU offensive lineman—Cody Campbell—is following through on their promise to empower Texas Tech student-athletes and promote civic involvement by signing the entire Texas Tech football team to five-figure NIL deals.

The club stated it is signing 100 Texas Tech football players to contracts over the next few days – all 85 scholarship players, plus 15 walk-ons. The contracts will be for one year and pay each player $25,000 per year. In exchange for the payments, the players will be required to do work to help and promote charities in the West Texas region.

The Matador Club is shifting the conversation from product-based endorsement deals to community service-driven partnerships. This crowdfunded collective asks players to use their name, image, and likeness, as well as online presence and physical time to support local, Lubbock-based nonprofit organizations.

“This is NIL done the right way,” said Cody Campbell, Board Member and Founder. Cody Campbell will be announcing the NIL deals on Monday, July 18th in Lubbock, TX.

This is one of the first NIL collectives to offer significant deals to an entire team.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Primitive Social.

