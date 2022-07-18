Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Monday morning top stories: 3 killed in Indiana mall shooting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Preliminary report on Uvalde shooting

19th Street roadwork between University and Memphis Avenues begins today

Three killed in mall shooting in Indiana

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Jacie Martino Mugshot
Texas woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: fentanyl hidden in food products seized at border
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station

Latest News

In this heat, know and watch for the signs of heat illness.
Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watch
Silent Wings Museum
Silent Wings Museum to host Aviation Camp
Lubbock Public Library Banner
Lubbock Library to host events for all ages
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: fentanyl hidden in food products seized at border