Monday morning top stories: 3 killed in Indiana mall shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Preliminary report on Uvalde shooting

A preliminary report by the Texas House is shedding new light on the Uvalde school shooting

It includes that lack of command among law enforcement, communication failures and previous threats made by the shooter

Read more here: Damning report, new footage shows chaos of Uvalde response

19th Street roadwork between University and Memphis Avenues begins today

Crews are preparing to begin road repairs and storm sewer construction

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction

Details here: 19th Street construction between University and Memphis to begin Monday

Three killed in mall shooting in Indiana

A witness armed with a handgun killed the shooter

Police have not determined a motive for the attack

Read more here: Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.