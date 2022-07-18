Monday morning top stories: 3 killed in Indiana mall shooting
Preliminary report on Uvalde shooting
- A preliminary report by the Texas House is shedding new light on the Uvalde school shooting
- It includes that lack of command among law enforcement, communication failures and previous threats made by the shooter
19th Street roadwork between University and Memphis Avenues begins today
- Crews are preparing to begin road repairs and storm sewer construction
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction
Three killed in mall shooting in Indiana
- A witness armed with a handgun killed the shooter
- Police have not determined a motive for the attack
