Pigskin Preview: Jayton Jaybirds

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAYTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Jayton Jaybirds look to fly high again under Head Coach Josh Stanaland.

Preseason ranked #3 by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine, the Jaybirds will look to make another deep run.

They have a tough preseason schedule to prepare them facing May in the Jayton Gridiron Classic.

The Jaybirds then face Klondike, Ira, Petersburg, Silverton and Spur.

Jayton looks to start off the athlete year strong as they are also adding baseball and softball.

