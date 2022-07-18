Pigskin Preview: Motley County Matadors

MOTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Motley County Matadors made it all the way to AT&T Stadium in Arlington to play for the Class 1A Division II State Championship. Coming up short against Strawn, the Matadors finished 14-1.

Mike Bigham has done a sensational job in Matador where tradition doesn’t graduate.

Motley County will be young this season, but they are Preseason ranked No. 6 by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.

Despite being young and down in numbers, the Matadors will still have their lofty goals.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.