Pigskin Preview: Motley County Matadors

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Motley County Matadors made it all the way to AT&T Stadium in Arlington to play for the Class 1A Division II State Championship. Coming up short against Strawn, the Matadors finished 14-1.

Mike Bigham has done a sensational job in Matador where tradition doesn’t graduate.

Motley County will be young this season, but they are Preseason ranked No. 6 by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.

Despite being young and down in numbers, the Matadors will still have their lofty goals.

