Salvation Army launches new location in Levelland

The Salvation Army Texas South Plains is opening a new location in Levelland.
The Salvation Army Texas South Plains is opening a new location in Levelland.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army Texas South Plains is opening a new location in Levelland.

The organization is hosting a grand opening ceremony for the location at 1507 Avenue H in Levelland at 10 a.m. on July 19. Cupcakes and refreshments will be available, provided by The Sweet Life and the Salvation Army’s Disaster Response Canteen.

The new location will work as a family store and a community assistance office.

Although the Salvation Army has been serving Hockley County for many years, this is the first physical location to be established, according to a news release.

“The new store will serve as a low-cost alternative for people looking for a bargain on second-hand clothing, furniture, household items,” the news release stated.

During the first six months of operation the store will be open three days a week:

  • Tuesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Thursdays from 1:20 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The store will also be open every first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who wish to donate to the Salvation Army are welcome to drop off their items during the above business hours and on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facility accepts unwanted clothing, furniture and household items.

“The opening of this facility has been long in coming and we are excited about how this will strengthen our ability to provide a fresh new shopping option for residents of Hockley County that will also serve to assist people in crisis,” Major David Worthy of the Salvation Army said in a statement. “Our Advisory Board has exhausted much thought and effort with this new venture and it’s wonderful to see the fruits of their labor come to life.”

The location will also serve as a social services office for Hockley County. The office will be open on Mondays for the first few months after opening, but those hours are expected to increase as time goes on, according to the release.

The social services office can help with:

  • Rent
  • Utility payments
  • Food insecurities
  • Transportation
  • Holiday assistance
  • Short-term emergency shelter

Those who need assistance can call (806)535-6386 to make an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

