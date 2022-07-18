Salvation Army offering relief from heat with cooling station

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - With temperatures soaring, The Salvation Army will be operating a Cooling Station for the general public tomorrow, July 19, at its Family Services facility at the corner of 17th Street and Avenue J in Lubbock.

The station will be offering water, hydration and cool treats to help people enjoy a brief respite from the extreme temperatures.

The station will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 18 and people can walk-in or drive-thru and then be on their way.

They will also be deploying the Pop Drop truck on Wednesday, July 19, to a yet-to-be-determined stationary location to distribute freeze pops. Check The Salvation Army Texas South Plains Facebook page tomorrow for an exact location for Wednesday’s Pop Drop truck.

“Our Empowerment Day Center for the Homeless has seen an increase in traffic due to the heat and assisting those folks during extreme weather reminds us that the extreme temperatures are impacting the entire community, not simply vulnerable population groups,” shares Major David Worthy. “We thought the public would appreciate the opportunity to enjoy something cold and refreshing in the midst of their day.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by The Salvation Army Texas South Plains.