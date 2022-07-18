Local Listings
Traffic delays expected after 1-vehicle crash on Loop 289

Loop 289 crash traffic
Loop 289 crash traffic(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a one-vehicle crash on South Loop 289.

The crash occurred near Indiana Avenue at 2:12 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 have been blocked off until the crash can be cleared.

Crash on South Loop 289
Crash on South Loop 289(City of Lubbock)

The crash was “medically induced” according to the Lubbock Police. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

