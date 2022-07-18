Local Listings
TTU Baseball: Jace Jung drafted 12th overall by the Detroit Tigers

Last week, Jung was voted the Big 12 Conference Preseason Player of the Year by the league's...
Last week, Jung was voted the Big 12 Conference Preseason Player of the Year by the league's coaches.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Zach Fox
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Red Raider Jace Jung has been selected by the Detroit Tigers and 12th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Jung had 14 home runs and 57 RBIs while averaging .335 on the base paths during the 2022 season with the Red Raiders.

The power-hitting second baseman made an immediate impact as a freshman and was a consensus All-American his second year with Tech. This was the 7th time Jung was selected for an All-American

Jace joins his brother Josh who was selected in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

