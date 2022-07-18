TTU Baseball: Jace Jung drafted 12th overall by the Detroit Tigers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Red Raider Jace Jung has been selected by the Detroit Tigers and 12th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Jung had 14 home runs and 57 RBIs while averaging .335 on the base paths during the 2022 season with the Red Raiders.

The power-hitting second baseman made an immediate impact as a freshman and was a consensus All-American his second year with Tech. This was the 7th time Jung was selected for an All-American

Jace joins his brother Josh who was selected in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers.

