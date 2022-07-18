Local Listings
West Texas farmers claiming insurance as drought dries up cotton crop

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County and surrounding areas are known for being some of the top cotton producing areas in the country, but many farmers will be claiming insurance on their crops this year, due to lack of production this season.

Although cotton is a drought-tolerant crop, this year’s heat made it nearly impossible for dry land fiber to grow. Cody Bessent, the CEO of Plains Cotton Growers, says that low cotton production will cause farmers, gins, and communities to lose money.

Cody Bessent says, ”The economic conditions in the area, not just for production agriculture but also infostructure. So, you have cotton gins, you have the warehouse, you have the merchandising community that have a big impact on those underlying segments that domino into it. So, it’s not just one segment that will be impacted by these growing conditions.”

The next generation of growers is a concern for well-seasoned farmers such as Welch, Texas farmer Glen Phipps. He says getting into the industry and having multiple years of low production is not good for the future of the industry. That’s why agriculture insurance is so important to the farming community.

Glen Phipps says, ”We do have that on the farming side to fall backing on, there’s still expenses that do not quit, they just keep going. You have your labor, your equipment expenses and all of that. You still have to keep the ground clean because there will be a next year.”

Although it has been a challenging year for the farming community, Bessent says they are hoping to see a rebound next year and stronger risk securities included in the 2023 farm bill.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

