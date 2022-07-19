Local Listings
1 arrested after reports of person with gun at Covenant Health

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police arrested a suspect after reports of a person with a gun at Covenant Health Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a civil disturbance in the hospital cafeteria at 1:30 p.m. Police say officers arrived five minutes later and the suspect was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County jail at 1:51 p.m.

Covenant Health officials say there was not a current threat to patients or staff.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

