1 arrested after reports of person with gun at Covenant Health

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police arrested a suspect after reports of a person with a gun at Covenant Health Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a civil disturbance in the hospital cafeteria at 1:30 p.m. Police say officers arrived five minutes later and the suspect was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County jail at 1:51 p.m.

Covenant Health officials say there was not a current threat to patients or staff.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.