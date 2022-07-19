1 arrested after reports of person with gun at Covenant Health
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police arrested a suspect after reports of a person with a gun at Covenant Health Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to a civil disturbance in the hospital cafeteria at 1:30 p.m. Police say officers arrived five minutes later and the suspect was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County jail at 1:51 p.m.
Covenant Health officials say there was not a current threat to patients or staff.
No additional details have been released at this time.
