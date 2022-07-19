Beto O’Rourke to visit Lubbock area during Drive for Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beto O’Rourke will visit West Texas this week as part of his campaign to become 49th governor of Texas.

O’Rourke is the Democratic nominee for governor of Texas. He is running against current Governor Greg Abbott who is vying for reelection in November.

O’Rourke has embarked on a 49-day Drive for Texas, according to the campaign’s website. O’Rourke will travel over 5,600 miles across Texas and host 70 public events in different communities across the state.

This week, he will visit:

Snyder

Thursday, July 21 at 12:30 p.m.

The Scurry County Library at 1916 23rd St.

Lubbock

Thursday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Science Spectrum at 2579 S Loop 289, #250

Muleshoe

Friday, July 22 at 11:30 a.m.

Bailey County Electric Co-op at 610 E American Blvd.

After his stay in the Lubbock area, O’Rourke will be heading to the Amarillo area.

