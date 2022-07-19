City of Brownfield issues water restrictions amid extreme heat, drought

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Because of extreme heat across the South Plains and lack of rainfall, the City of Brownfield is urging residents to conserve water.

The city issued a Stage 1 - Mild Water Shortage Condition Tuesday. It states the condition was issued to “conserve the available water supply and protect the integrity of water supply facilities.”

Residents should minimize water use for non-essential purposes. The city says the goal is to reduce the daily water demand by 10%.

Below are restrictions in place for watering landscaped areas and lawns:

Water customers are requested to voluntarily limit the irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, or 8), and Saturdays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9), and to irrigate landscapes only between the hours of midnight and 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days.

By conserving water, this will help ensure the city will not experience a shortage or emergency conditions.

The city says if drought conditions worsen, Stage 2 Critical Water Shortage Condition restrictions on all water use could be issued.

