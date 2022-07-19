Federal court accepts guilty plea for Thomas Ybarra on child pornography charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thomas Anthony Ybarra is facing up to 20 years in prison for various charges involving child pornography.

Ybarra pleaded guilty to the charges on June 10. The federal court accepted the plea on July 18.

The 26-year-old has been charged with the following:

Possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor

Transportation of child pornography

Receipt and distribution of child pornography

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several CyberTips about child pornography being uploaded to a social media site. Authorities obtained the users account information and tracked their IP address.

On May 6, 2021, authorities arrived to the user’s address and searched the property. Sexual images of two minors, including a child under 12 years of age, were found on devices at Ybarra’s home, according to court documents.

While being questioned, Ybarra admitted he had been downloading and trading child pornography since 2019, according to court documents. The youngest child in the content was about 5 years old.

Ybarra also produced child pornography by filming sexual acts between Ybarra and a 17-year-old, according to court documents. He also exchanged sexual chats with other minors online.

His sentencing date has been set for October 20 later this year.

Ybarra is still detained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

