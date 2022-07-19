Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Federal court accepts guilty plea for Thomas Ybarra on child pornography charges

Thomas Anthony Ybarra, 26
Thomas Anthony Ybarra, 26(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thomas Anthony Ybarra is facing up to 20 years in prison for various charges involving child pornography.

Ybarra pleaded guilty to the charges on June 10. The federal court accepted the plea on July 18.

The 26-year-old has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor
  • Transportation of child pornography
  • Receipt and distribution of child pornography

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several CyberTips about child pornography being uploaded to a social media site. Authorities obtained the users account information and tracked their IP address.

On May 6, 2021, authorities arrived to the user’s address and searched the property. Sexual images of two minors, including a child under 12 years of age, were found on devices at Ybarra’s home, according to court documents.

While being questioned, Ybarra admitted he had been downloading and trading child pornography since 2019, according to court documents. The youngest child in the content was about 5 years old.

Ybarra also produced child pornography by filming sexual acts between Ybarra and a 17-year-old, according to court documents. He also exchanged sexual chats with other minors online.

His sentencing date has been set for October 20 later this year.

Ybarra is still detained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possum Kingdom Fire July 18, 2022 (Video 1)
500 acres burned during Possum Kingdom blaze
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Food Truck Alley
City of Lubbock to host monthly Food Truck Alley event
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning

Latest News

Covenant Health reports 22 COVID patients on Tuesday, July 20.
1 arrested after reports of person with gun at Covenant Health
E Colgate fire, July 19
Three houses catch fire in East Lubbock, LFR responds
Possum Kingdom Fire July 18, 2022 (Video 1)
500 acres burned during Possum Kingdom blaze
Ducklings have been reunited with their mom after three Texas Tech veterinary students recused...
Texas Tech vet students save ducklings from storm drain