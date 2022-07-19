Local Listings
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Tuesday, July 19.
By Steve Divine
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are on our way to the highest temperature of the year. This afternoon Lubbock will peak at about 108°F. If so, this will be the hottest day of the year. So far.

108° also is the current record high temperature for the date, July 19.

We’ve designated today as a FAWD - a First Alert Weather Day. Significant weather, in this case excessive heat, will interfere with normal activity. If at all possible you will want to stay inside.

Watch for signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke. Heat Stroke is a medical emergency. The...
The entire KCBD viewing area is under a Heat Advisory from noon until 9 PM. The Advisory, issued by the Lubbock National Weather Service Office, indicates an increased risk of heat related illness. Specifically, heat exhaustion and heat stroke - which requires immediate medical intervention.

This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day.
This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day.(KCBD First Alert)

Besides the excessive heat, this afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy.

A stray shower or thundershower may drift from New Mexico into the northwestern KCBD viewing area. It’s possible, but unlikely. These showers are more likely to produce strong wind gusts than meaningful rainfall.

Another scorcher tops tomorrow’s weather headlines. There is, however, also a slight chance of spotty showers/storms.

The area won’t be as hot, but will still be hot, Thursday and Friday. The next several days. Again, these are more likely to produce strong wind gusts than meaningful rainfall.

