FRIENDS! The Music Parody performance coming to Lubbock

“FRIENDS! The Musical Parody” will be performed at the Buddy Holly Hall.
"FRIENDS! The Musical Parody" will be performed at the Buddy Holly Hall.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences and Right Angle Entertainment are delighted to announce tickets for “FRIENDS! The Musical Parody” will go on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m.

“FRIENDS! The Musical Parody,” the New York City Off-Broadway hit, will play at The Buddy Holly Hall on February 2 at 7:30 p.m.

“FRIENDS! The Musical Parody” is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s “Friends,” celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

It’s a typical day at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! The musical recreates our favorite moments from all 10 years of “Friends” through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Recommended for audiences aged 13+.

Songs from “FRIENDS! The Musical Parody” include:

  • “495 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?”
  • “How You Doin’?” – Joey
  • “We Were On A Break!” – Ross
  • “Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!” – Janice
  • “Will They or Won’t They?” – Ross and Rachel
  • “The Ballad of Fat Monica”
  • “Could I BE Anymore...In Love with You” – Chandler
  • “The One Where We Make a Million Dollars an Episode”
  • “We’ll Always Be There For You”

The creators of the musical, Bob and Tobly McSmith, have also written “Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical,” a New York Times Critic Pick, “90210! The Musical” and many others. Their most recent production, “The Office! A Musical Parody,” is now playing Off-Broadway in New York City and on tour in North America.

Visit http://friendsparodyontour.com/ for more information and the latest tour dates.

“FRIENDS! The Musical Parody” goes on sale to the public on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets range in price from $29.50 to $49.50 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1(800)514-3849 and at the venue Box Office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences.

