House catches fire in East Lubbock, LFR responds
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue has responded to a house fire in East Lubbock.
The incident is located in the 3500 block of E Colgate Street.
The fire has been updated to a two alarm fire, the LFR stated. The LFR has called in additional units to control the blaze.
Authorities responded to the call at 1:12 p.m.
The fire is still being investigated.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
We will continue to update this story.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.