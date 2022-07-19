House catches fire in East Lubbock, LFR responds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue has responded to a house fire in East Lubbock.

The incident is located in the 3500 block of E Colgate Street.

The fire has been updated to a two alarm fire, the LFR stated. The LFR has called in additional units to control the blaze.

Authorities responded to the call at 1:12 p.m.

The fire is still being investigated.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.