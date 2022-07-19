KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Duff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Duff, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is an 11-month-old pit bull mix.

Staff says Duff is very loving, active and does well on a leash. He gets along with other dogs and loves to play. He may be a little shy at first, but when he opens up he will be your best friend. Duff is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

