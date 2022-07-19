Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

More US stations selling gas for less than $4 a gallon

FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a...
FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price at the pump is going down.

According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.

Most of the cheaper gas is in the Southeast, Texas and Oklahoma.

Despite relief for some, AAA says the national average is still $4.52 a gallon.

The drop in price can be attributed in part to fears of a global recession. Oil and gas futures have fallen, lowering the price at the pump.

The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in mid-June, according to GasBuddy. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possum Kingdom Fire July 18, 2022 (Video 1)
People evacuate as two wildfires blaze through Possum Kingdom
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
Since July, student-athletes across the country have been making money from their name, image...
The Matador Club NIL Collective signs entire TTU football team to 5-figure NIL deals

Latest News

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, shown in a file photo, announced Tuesday he tested...
Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID; prime-time hearing still on
“FRIENDS! The Musical Parody” will be performed at the Buddy Holly Hall.
FRIENDS! The Music Parody performance coming to Lubbock
HERO: Pizza delivery driver risks life to save children from burning home
The preliminary investigation indicates the child leaned on the screen of an open window and...
4-year-old died after falling from 4th-floor window, police say