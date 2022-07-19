Pigskin Preview: Guthrie Jaguars

GUTHRIE, Texas (KCBD) - The Guthrie Jaguars had a winning season going 6-4 in the first year under Head Coach Jeff Denton.

Entering year two, Coach Denton will weigh heavy on his Seniors to step up and lead the team.

Guthrie plays at beautiful Jack Huey Field and they are excited about their schedule that includes contests with programs that are just 30 minutes away, Paducah and Aspermont.

The Jaguars will be battle tested when they get to District and they hope to be in the postseason mix.

