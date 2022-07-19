Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Report: Reps. Omar, AOC among members of Congress arrested at abortion protest outside Supreme Court

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday that 16 members of Congress were among 34 people arrested outside the Supreme Court during a protest for abortion rights.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was one of the people arrested, her staff told Minneapolis station WCCO. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also was arrested, her office confirmed via Twitter.

Police said on Twitter that demonstrators were blocking the street and given three warnings before officers made arrests.

On June 24, the Supreme Court issued a ruling overturned the constitutional right to abortion set in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possum Kingdom Fire July 18, 2022 (Video 1)
500 acres burned during Possum Kingdom blaze
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
Food Truck Alley
City of Lubbock to host monthly Food Truck Alley event

Latest News

A sign a King's Cross railway station warns of train cancellations due to the heat in London,...
UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
Individual health insurance rates are going up across the country.
US health insurers raise rates to match increase in usage
FILE – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks at the New York State Financial Control...
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of crowded House race
100 million in the US face excessive heat warnings or heat advisories. (CNN, France 2/France 3,...
US, Europe hammered by heat
Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial