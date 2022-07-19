Salvation Army opening cooling stations for extreme heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the potential for record-setting heat Tuesday, the Salvation Army is providing more resources to help people who may be caught outside.

The City of Lubbock’s public health authority, Dr. Ron Cook, says heat exhaustion and heat stroke can have a huge affect on your body. With heat exhaustion, you can feel fatigued, nauseous, dizzy, and have muscle cramps, but heat stroke is when it gets really dangerous.

“Mental confusion, you have something going on that’s affecting your brain and your ability to think and those sorts of things. That really concerns us, that is a true emergency,” Dr. Cook said.

Dr. Cook says they’ve been seeing more patients suffering from the heat this summer.

“We have seen a number of individuals evaluated in urgent care and in the hospital rooms,” Dr. Cook said.

If you experience any of these symptoms, Dr. Cook says to seek shelter immediately.

“You should get out of the sun, get out of the heat, preferably inside an air-conditioned building. That may not be possible, so, move into the shade, remove all those excess layers, if you have layers on,” Dr. Cook said.

For those who don’t have access to adequate air conditioning, the Salvation Army is opening a cooling station. Director of Social Services, Erica Hitt, says it will serve water, popsicles, and ice cream all day. There will also be water guns for the kids in the shelter.

The cooling station will be located at 17th and Avenue J and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hitt wants to emphasize that anyone can some walk up or drive through.

“You do not have to be homeless to utilize our services. We are here for anyone and everyone and definitely don’t wait until it’s too late,” Hitt said.

With extreme heat continuing Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be utilizing its pop drop truck.

“We’re gonna go out and target some of the other areas that...may not be able to easily access the Salvation Army,” Hitt said.

The truck will be at Walmart on Avenue Q and the park at 28th and Avenue Q.

If you do see someone suffering with heat stroke, Dr. Cook wants to remind you to not pour water into their mouths.

“What we don’t want you to do is give somebody something by mouth if they have some kind of mental confusion or if they’re not very alert,” Dr. Cook said. “They may choke on it and that could make it worse.”

To make this all possible, Hitt says donations are needed. The Salvation Army is in need of water bottles, popsicles, and anything that can help keep people cool.

You can donate or find more information here.

