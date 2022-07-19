South Plains Veterinary Clinic to host free vaccine event

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Veterinary Clinic in Slaton is hosting a vaccine clinic during its Back to School Bash event.

The event will be hosted in Slaton at the town square on Aug 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic is offering multiple vaccines for pets, including a free rabies vaccines. The clinic will also be handing out school supplies.

Those who attend will also find food trucks and other local vendors.

The clinic is also accepting school supplies donations for the event.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.