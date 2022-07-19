Three houses catch fire in East Lubbock, LFR responds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to calls of a house fire in east Lubbock around 1:12 p.m.

First responders arrived on scene to find two single-single story homes engulfed in flames, the LFR said in a statement. The fire then spread to a third neighboring home and the LFR called in more units to help control the blaze.

The three houses are located in the 3500 block of E Colgate Street. The LFR was able to salvage two of the homes.

The fire is still being investigated.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

