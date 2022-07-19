Local Listings
Three houses catch fire in East Lubbock, LFR responds

E Colgate fire, July 19
E Colgate fire, July 19(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to calls of a house fire in east Lubbock around 1:12 p.m.

First responders arrived on scene to find two single-single story homes engulfed in flames, the LFR said in a statement. The fire then spread to a third neighboring home and the LFR called in more units to help control the blaze.

The three houses are located in the 3500 block of E Colgate Street. The LFR was able to salvage two of the homes.

The fire is still being investigated.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to update this story.

