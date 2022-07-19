Local Listings
Tuesday morning top stories: Cooling station opens to beat extreme heat

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Cooling station open at 17th and Ave. J

Parents address Uvalde school board

  • Parents demanded the school district police chief be fired during a school board meeting Monday night
  • Other raised questions about what the district is doing to improve security after the massacre at Robb Elementary
  • Follow the latest on the investigation: Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response

Possum Kingdom fire burns 500 acres

