Tuesday morning top stories: Cooling station opens to beat extreme heat

Cooling station open at 17th and Ave. J

The Salvation Army will open a cooling station from 9 a.m. to 4 this afternoon

The station will provide water and cool treats for anyone needing a break from the ongoing heat

Parents address Uvalde school board

Parents demanded the school district police chief be fired during a school board meeting Monday night

Other raised questions about what the district is doing to improve security after the massacre at Robb Elementary

Possum Kingdom fire burns 500 acres

The 1148 fire has burned 500 acres and destroyed several homes

Large wildfires are also burning this morning near Huntsville, Glen Rose and Uvalde

